Happy 100th birthday to Houstonian Galveston Grays!

Grays, a distinguished World War II veteran in the U.S. Army and a retiree of the United States Postal Service, celebrates his 100th birthday on Nov. 24.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Galveston Grays at Veteran’s Affairs office

He married his wife, Bonnell Grays, and went on to have a large and loving family including 10 sons and three daughters, with 33 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

The family man enjoys simple pleasures, such as fishing in the waters of Galveston and spending quality time with friends. His commitment to the community continues as an active participant in ministry activities at the Blessed Hope Baptist Church.

Mayor of Pearland, Kevin Cole, declared Nov. 24, 2023, Galveston Grays Day just days before.