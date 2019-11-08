World War I doctors from Galveston remembered for their service

On the eve of Veteran's Day, a new historical marker was unveiled on Friday in Galveston. It pays tribute to eight doctors who left the island to serve their country in World War I.

The marker stand in the Old Red Plaza at the University of Texas Medical Branch.



"They left the university, their teaching positions, and went to the battle fields of Western Europe to work directly with the wounded," said Dwayne Jones, Executive Director, Galveston Historical Foundation.

The doctors were William Boyd Reading, Scott Stuart Fey, Herb McNeil, Jesse Autry Flautt, Allen George Heard, Benjamin Franklin Smith, Estill Lee Rice, and Ethel Lyon Heard.

"A woman doctor that at that time was pretty unique and she worked with children and adopted an orphan and brought him back and raised him in Houston,Texas," explained Dr. Ben Raimer, President Ad Interim, UTMB Galveston.

The dedication was years in the making. The eight doctors were identified through a university yearbook which indicated they left to go to war.

After countless hours of research and getting the approval of the Texas Historical Commission, Raimer hopes this marker will inspire new doctors.

"They represent service above self and that’s what we try to teach at the University of Texas Medical Branch to our students," he added.





