DOJ: 4 charged for flying drones in Houston FIFA-related no-fly zone

The Brief Four Houston-area residents are facing federal charges for allegedly flying drones in FIFA-related "No Drone Zones." All are scheduled to make court appearances in July. Temporary Flight Restrictions are in place for official areas related to the FIFA World Cup 2026.



Four Houston-area residents are facing federal charges for allegedly flying drones in FIFA-related "No Drone Zones," according to officials.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Charges for drones in Houston

What we know:

The Department of Justice says the following locals flew drones in areas under a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR).

John Meza, 26, La Porte: Meza was allegedly piloting a drone June 11 in the TFR near Meza was allegedly piloting a drone June 11 in the TFR near Live Oak Street

Jordan Zale, 38, Richmond: Zale is accused of also flying a drone on June 11 in the TFR near Zale is accused of also flying a drone on June 11 in the TFR near Middle Street

Patrick Heer, 34, Katy: Officials claim Heer was flying the drone on or around June 13. Authorities allegedly saw him piloting the drone near Officials claim Heer was flying the drone on or around June 13. Authorities allegedly saw him piloting the drone near Polk and Chartres Street

Huu Dinh, 30, Pearland: Dinh allegedly flew a drone on June 18 around Dinh allegedly flew a drone on June 18 around Jefferson Street FBI Houston says Dinh was warned by police days earlier.

Meza, Zale, and Dinh are scheduled to have their first court appearances on July 7. Heer will appear the following day.

What we don't know:

No other details about their charges are available.

FIFA ‘No Drone Zones’

Big picture view:

Federal officials have issued TFRs for official areas related to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

For match days at all stadiums, drones are prohibited within a three-nautical-mile radius and 3,000 feet above ground level.

For Houston's EaDo, drones aren't allowed within a one-nautical-mile radius a 1,000 above ground level.

Click here to learn which days drones are prohibited.