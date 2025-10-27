Worker injured after fall at Houston fire station while performing maintenance, officials say

The Brief A worker performing maintenance at Houston Fire Station 28 fell from the second floor. The person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.



A worker was taken to the hospital after falling from the second story of a Houston fire station while performing maintenance, officials say.

Worker injured at fire station

What we know:

According to the Houston Fire Department, around 9 p.m., a person performing maintenance at Fire Station 28, located in the 3000 block of Chimney Rock, fell from the second floor and landed on the ground.

Firefighters treated the worker and transported the person to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The extent of the person’s injuries is unclear. Officials say initial reports indicate that the worker sustained several broken bones.