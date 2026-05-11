The Woodlands man arrested in Harris County for online solicitation of a minor

The Brief Brian Blaine, 65, was charged with online solicitation of a minor. He allegedly agreed to meet up with undercover detectives he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. Authorities say the man is known in his neighborhood as "the candyman".



A man from The Woodlands was arrested after allegedly showing up at an elementary school to meet who he believed to be a 13-year-old Harris County girl he had been sending explicit messages to, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says.

The constable’s office says Brian Blaine, 65, was arrested in the school parking lot and charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Suspect arrested outside school

The investigation began on May 8 when the constable’s office received a call from a parent in Harris County whose 13-year-old daughter went to them and reported that the suspect had allegedly been sending her explicit messages over the phone.

The constable’s office says undercover units started messaging the man. He allegedly agreed to meet them – believing they were the underage girl – at a local elementary school to engage in sexual acts. Undercover units were waiting and took him into custody.

He was charged and booked into jail. His bond was set at $200,000.

Man known as ‘the candyman’ in neighborhood

The backstory:

The constable’s office says the 13-year-old girl first came into contact with Blaine when she was walking with some other girls in The Villages of Grogan’s Mill subdivision in The Woodlands. He allegedly came up and started talking to them, and the girl ended up giving him her social media account information.

The constable’s office says the man is reportedly known in the neighborhood as "the candyman" because he often gives out candy to kids and talks with them.

Because the suspect lives in The Woodlands, the constable’s office says they are coordinating with Montgomery County authorities for the investigation.

What you can do:

Constable Mark Herman asks any other potential victims or parents with concerns about their children’s interactions with the suspect to call his office or local law enforcement.