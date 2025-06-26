The Woodlands firefighter transported by life flight after fan accident

article

The Brief A firefighter was injured after being struck by a fan at a firehouse in the 26700 block of Kuykendall Road on Thursday morning. The injured firefighter was transported by life flight due to the severity of the injuries. The identity, specific injuries, and current condition of the firefighter have not yet been released.



Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office were called to the 26700 block of Kuykendal Road to assist Harris County Emergency Services District 11 with life flight on Thursday morning.

Firefighter Injured

What we know:

It was reported that a firefighter with The Woodlands Fire department was struck by a fan in the bay of the firehouse.

The firefighter was transported via life flight due to the nature of the injuries, according to the Harris County Constable Pct. 4.

What we don't know:

The firefighter has not been identified, and the nature of his injuries and condition have not been released.

This is a developing story.