'I lost her': Woman tried saving 4-year-old girl and her mother who were found in Galveston motel pool

A 4-year-old girl and her mother are dead after being found in a Galveston motel pool overnight.

A woman tells FOX 26 she heard yelling for help around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Rodeway Inn, located in the 6100 block of Broadway St.

Gladys Glenn says she and her husband rushed out of their room to see what was happening. That's when they found a little girl laying on the side of the motel's pool.

Glenn, who is a licensed certified nurse assistant, started performing CPR immediately on the little girl.

She says she was able to get a lot of water out of her, but it wasn't enough.

"She finally spit up a whole lot of water. She threw up everywhere on me. I thought I had her. I thought I got her … it was a real life faint pulse," Glenn recalled. "I thought she was there, but then she wasn't breathing. I decided to give her another air. Once I gave her that air, her stomach grows and the air didn't come back out, and I knew then that I lost her."

After about five minutes of performing CPR on the child, a man shouted that his wife was still in the pool.

Glenn's husband helped to pull the woman out of the pool, and she started CPR on her, continuing until EMS arrived.

Galveston PD says they were called to the motel at 1:30 a.m. for reports of drowning. They have not confirmed that the mother and child died.

Glenn says she was told they did not survive.

A little boy under the age of 10 was also with them.

But witnesses say everyone was in regular clothes, not swimwear.

The pool, which is no deeper than 5 feet, closes at 10 p.m., so it's unknown why the family was there after 1 a.m.