Woman struck multiple times, killed in Harris Co. auto-pedestrian crash, sheriff says
article
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman was struck multiple times and killed in a crash in Harris County on Wednesday night, authorities said.
Details are limited but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred at 20999 North Fwy, near Fallbrook & N. Sam Houston Pkwy West.
Gonzalez said it appeared the woman had been struck multiple times by vehicles.
No additional details were released.
Advertisement
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.