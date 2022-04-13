Expand / Collapse search

Woman struck multiple times, killed in Harris Co. auto-pedestrian crash, sheriff says

Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman was struck multiple times and killed in a crash in Harris County on Wednesday night, authorities said. 

Details are limited but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred at 20999 North Fwy, near Fallbrook & N. Sam Houston Pkwy West.

Gonzalez said it appeared the woman had been struck multiple times by vehicles. 

No additional details were released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 