Woman shot in Spring, transported via Life Flight: Pct. 4

News
FOX 26 Houston

SPRING, Texas - Constable deputies are investigating after a woman was shot in Spring.

According to Pct. 4 deputies, the shooting happened in the 19100 block of Craig Chester.

One woman was reportedly shot and has been transported to a hospital by Life Flight.

The investigation is ongoing, and people are asked to avoid the area.  