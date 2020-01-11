Woman shot in Spring, transported via Life Flight: Pct. 4
SPRING, Texas - Constable deputies are investigating after a woman was shot in Spring.
According to Pct. 4 deputies, the shooting happened in the 19100 block of Craig Chester.
One woman was reportedly shot and has been transported to a hospital by Life Flight.
The investigation is ongoing, and people are asked to avoid the area.
Happening Now ! Shooting Scene,,— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) January 12, 2020
Constable Deputies are on a shooting scene in the 19100 bulk. Of Craig Chester. One female has been shot and life flight is on scene.
The scene is secured and an investigation is on going, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/zLyWtQgOrm