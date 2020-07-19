Woman shot in northern Harris County, deputies investigating

article

One woman is recovering following a shooting in northern Harris County on Sunday night.

Authorities said the incident occurred on the 12400 block of Millridge Forest Court, just after 8:30 p.m.

Lt. P. Bruce with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a woman in her mid-50's was airlifted to Herman Memorial via Life Flight in stable condition.

Authorities said the woman is expected to survive.

Deputies said a preliminary investigation found there was no forced entry into the home.

Advertisement

Authorities said no motive has been found in connection to the shooting.

Bruce added one person was detained on the scene, however, it's unclear if that person has been arrested or charged.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

No other details have been released.