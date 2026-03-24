Woman shot during robbery in north Houston
HOUSTON - A woman was shot during a robbery in north Houston on Tuesday, police say.
What we know:
The shooting was reported at a business strip center on Airline Drive, near Buckboard Drive.
According to police, a woman was shot during a robbery and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear at this time how the robbery and shooting unfolded.
There is no information on a suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.