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Woman shot during robbery in north Houston

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Published  March 24, 2026 3:14pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A woman was shot on Airline Drive.
    • Police say the shooting happened during a robbery.
    • There is no information about the shooter.

HOUSTON - A woman was shot during a robbery in north Houston on Tuesday, police say.

What we know:

The shooting was reported at a business strip center on Airline Drive, near Buckboard Drive.

According to police, a woman was shot during a robbery and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear at this time how the robbery and shooting unfolded.

There is no information on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

HoustonCrime and Public SafetyHarris County