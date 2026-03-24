Woman shot during robbery in north Houston

The Brief A woman was shot on Airline Drive. Police say the shooting happened during a robbery. There is no information about the shooter.



A woman was shot during a robbery in north Houston on Tuesday, police say.

What we know:

The shooting was reported at a business strip center on Airline Drive, near Buckboard Drive.

According to police, a woman was shot during a robbery and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear at this time how the robbery and shooting unfolded.

There is no information on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.