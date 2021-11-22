Woman may have been killed by her own dogs, Houston Police Dept. says

article

A Houston woman was found dead in her backyard, and police believe she may have been killed by her dogs.

HPD investigators are waiting for autopsy results in the death of Tiffany Frangione, whose body was found Nov. 19 at her home in the 12400 block of Rockampton Drive.

Patrol officers responded to a report of a deceased person at the and found Frangione, 48, in the back yard. She had suffered puncture wounds to her neck.

Early investigations show Frangione let her dogs out into the backyard and they fought with the neighbor's dogs through the fence.

It is believed Frangione attempted to intervene and was possibly attacked by her own dogs.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is conducting the autopsy.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.