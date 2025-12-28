Woman allegedly shoots man at gathering in north Houston

article

The Brief A man is reportedly in stable condition after being shot during a gathering in north Houston. Police say the suspect is a woman who knows the victim. The woman ran away and has not yet been found.



A woman is accused of shooting a man during a gathering at an apartment complex in north Houston.

Shooting at Houston gathering

What we know:

Police say the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Park at Malaga apartment complex on Sherwood Lane.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot in the wrist and stomach. He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. He is believed to be in stable condition.

The backstory:

According to police, it appears the man and a woman he knows were at a gathering when they got into some sort of altercation. Police say the woman ended up shooting the man.

Search for suspect

What we don't know:

Police say the woman left the scene after the shooting. They have not released her name or a detailed description yet.