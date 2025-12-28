Woman allegedly shoots man at gathering in north Houston
HOUSTON - A woman is accused of shooting a man during a gathering at an apartment complex in north Houston.
Shooting at Houston gathering
What we know:
Police say the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Park at Malaga apartment complex on Sherwood Lane.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot in the wrist and stomach. He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. He is believed to be in stable condition.
The backstory:
According to police, it appears the man and a woman he knows were at a gathering when they got into some sort of altercation. Police say the woman ended up shooting the man.
Search for suspect
What we don't know:
Police say the woman left the scene after the shooting. They have not released her name or a detailed description yet.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.