The Houston Police Department arrested a woman after she fatally struck a man while driving the wrong way at 700 North Shepherd Drive on Nov. 30.

Police have identified Sherry Ann Parsons, 32, as a driver connected to the fatal crash, killing a 34-year-old man.

According to officials. Parson was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Police said it was around 11:35 p.m. Parson was driving a white Mitsubishi Outlander the wrong way, going northbound in the southbound lanes on Shepard Drive.

According to officials, she struck a white Volkswagen Jetta traveling southbound. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the male driver of the Volkswagen dead.



Officials say paramedics transported Parsons to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating, police found Parsons to be impaired and subsequently charged in the crash. According to investigators, once she is released from the hospital, Parsons will be taken to the Harris County Jail.