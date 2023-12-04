The Houston Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who carried out a fatal shooting in northeast Houston, killing a 50-year-old man.

HPD says officers responded to a shooting in a business parking lot at 4922 Lockwood Drive on Sunday. They discovered the man with multiple gunshot wounds, and despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity is awaiting confirmation from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Investigators found that the suspect, described as a black man, was in an older model maroon Ford Expedition. From the vehicle, the suspect fired multiple shots, hitting the victim standing in the parking lot. After the shooting, the suspect left the scene. The Ford Expedition was later found at a nearby gas station.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the case to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.