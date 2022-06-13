Woman killed when unknown gunman in SUV opened fire at car in SE Houston

Police are investigating a deadly shooting of a woman in southeast Houston on Monday night.

Authorities were called out to the 8100 block of the Gulf Freeway service road in reference to a shooting at 8 p.m.

HPD officers arrived at the parking lot of a gas station and found a woman in her 30s suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

Houston Fire Department paramedics then pronounced her dead at the scene. Her identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Authorities say the shooting occurred in a different location. Investigators were told the victim was one of four people in a vehicle traveling near the 8600 block of Glenvista Road when a black Toyota SUV drove beside them.

That's when someone inside the SUV opened fire at the victim's vehicle, fatally striking the woman, who was a passenger.

The driver then drove to the gas station to obtain assistance.

At this time, there are no known suspects or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.