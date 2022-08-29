Woman killed in double shooting near Friendswood, authorities investigating

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly shooting near Friendswood on Monday evening.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting happened at the 4700 block of Backenberry Drive at Constitution Lane.

Gonzalez said preliminary information was two women, possibly sisters, were shot possibly over an argument with a man.

The man allegedly shot them in fled in a vehicle, possibly a gray sedan.

One of the two women was pronounced dead on the scene. The other woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.