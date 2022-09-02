Woman injured after part of building facade falls at downtown Houston aquarium

Repair work is underway after a piece of building facade at the downtown Houston aquarium fell on Friday night.

According to Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison, they responded to a ‘building collapse’ call at the aquarium.

Harrison said a piece of metal facade fell off the building and injured one woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Harrison stated structural engineers with Landry's, the company that owns the building, will have structural engineers assess the building's condition.

Steve Scheinthal, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, ﻿"We are not exactly sure what happened at the Downtown Aquarium this evening, but are committed to fully investigating. We immediately reached out to the family of the impacted individual and are doing what we can to support them. We have cleaned the area and our development team is committed to understanding what happened. The Downtown Aquarium will reopen tomorrow."