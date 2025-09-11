Woman Gets 10 Years for $1.4 Million Wire Fraud Scam

article

The Brief A Port Arthur woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a wire fraud scheme. Joanne Schiwart, 28, stole more than $1.4 million from an elderly victim's retirement accounts. She used the stolen money to purchase multiple vehicles for herself and others.



A Port Arthur woman has been sentenced to federal prison and ordered to pay over $1.4 million in restitution in a wire fraud scam in the Eastern District of Texas.

What we know:

28-year-old Joanne Schiwart pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison by a U.S. District Judge on September 10, 2025.

Schiwart was ordered to pay restitution of $1,464,761.47.

According to information presented in court, as part of the fraud scheme over the course of a year, Schiwart wired over $1.4 million from an elderly victim’s retirement accounts by contacting the investment company by phone and using personally identifying information to impersonate the victim and mislead the investment company into thinking they were speaking with the account holder.

Dig deeper:

Among other things, Schiwart used the stolen money to purchase multiple vehicles for herself and as gifts for others.

This case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Jackson.