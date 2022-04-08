Woman found shot to death inside car in moving lane of traffic

A woman has been found shot to death inside a car in a moving lane of traffic in southwest Houston.

Houston Police say homicide detectives are en route to the scene located in the 3600 block of Willowbend Blvd near Hwy 90.

They say she was found around 9:35 a.m. on Friday.

No other information has been provided at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.