Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies and investigators are investigating a body that was found at 12199 Misty Moss Ln in NW Harris County.

An adult female was discovered dead, near the roadway. While it’s unknown what led to her death, it’s possible that the extreme heat was a factor.

The female has not been identified and her cause of death is under investigation. HCSO is asking anyone with information about her death to call 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

The temperature in Harris County reached 103 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, August 14. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the area, which is in effect until 7 p.m. CT.