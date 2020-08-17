Woman found dead next to dumpster at condominium complex in north Houston

article

Houston police say a woman who was found dead next to a dumpster at a condominium complex may have been left there several days before her body was discovered.

The woman was found dead in the 100 block of West Rosamond Street around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The identity of the victim and her cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

According to police, preliminary investigation indicates the victim may have been left at the location several days before she was discovered.

At this time, there are no known witnesses, suspects or motive in the incident.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

