Woman found dead inside home on Grassy Creek Drive
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating after finding a woman dead north of the Mission Bend area on Tuesday.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports deputies received a call about an incident on Grassy Creek Drive near Westpark Tollway and Addicks Clodine.
When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead inside the home.
At this time, the circumstances of her death are unknown.
The Source: Information provided by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.