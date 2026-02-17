Expand / Collapse search

Woman found dead inside home on Grassy Creek Drive

By
Published  February 17, 2026 10:48am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A woman was found dead at a home on Grassy Creek Drive near the Mission Bend area.
    • The circumstances of her death are unknown.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating after finding a woman dead north of the Mission Bend area on Tuesday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports deputies received a call about an incident on Grassy Creek Drive near Westpark Tollway and Addicks Clodine.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead inside the home.

At this time, the circumstances of her death are unknown.

The Source: Information provided by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Crime and Public SafetyHarris County