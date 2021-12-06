Woman fatally shot in driveway in northwest Harris County

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in the driveway of a home in northwest Harris County on Monday morning.

Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to the 19800 block of Rose Dawn Lane around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to Pct. 4, the woman had been shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and CSU investigators responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation.

The sheriff's office says they have a person of interest detained.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the HCSO Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.

