Authorities say a driver died in a head-on crash on Beltway 8 early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Beltway 8 near Westheimer around 12:30 a.m.

Deputy constables said a woman, who was driving the wrong way, died at the scene.

A man in a pickup truck that was traveling southbound was extricated and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

