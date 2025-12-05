Houston weather: Chilly Friday with highs near 50, expect light rain

The Brief Chilly and damp today Drying out, milder with sun this weekend Pleasant next week



Expect a chilly Friday with a period of light rain throughout the Houston-area. Highs will reach 50

Cool and drizzly today

Today starts off cold, gray, and damp with lingering light rain across the area through the day. Expect a chilly, clammy feel through the afternoon with periods of drizzle or occasional showers. Roads may remain slick in spots, and temperatures will struggle to warm very much above 50 degrees.

Looking forward to a nicer weekend

Conditions improve quickly on Saturday as our rainy jet stream pattern moves east. Clouds clear out, humidity drops, and afternoon temperatures will be more pleasant in the 60s. Sunday looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and a mild, comfortable high in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Next week looks quiet

The upcoming workweek should stay calm with clear nights and mostly sunny days. Mornings start chilly (with lows on Tuesday morning in the 30s), and afternoons remain seasonably mild. Overall, it appears to be a stable, quiet pattern with no significant weather expected through at least Thursday.