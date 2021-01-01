Woman dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in northwest Harris County

article

Authorities say one person died and a family of five was taken to the hospital after a crash in northwest Harris County.

The crash occurred in the 8100 block of Spring Cypress Road near Glenn Haven Estates Drive overnight.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says responding units found a three-vehicle crash with an entrapment.

The sheriff says a woman was confirmed deceased.

A family, including two adults and three children, were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

