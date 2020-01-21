Woman charged with murder of estranged husband out on bond

The woman accused of killing her estranged husband has been released from jail on $150,000 bond.

Carolyn Court, 68, is charged with murder in the death of Ray Court, 66.

Police say Carolyn shot her husband at a home on Barons Bridge Drive on Sunday morning. He died at the hospital.

The couple was married for 42 years and just recently separated.

Carolyn Court is due in court on Wednesday.