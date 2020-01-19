66-year-old man dead after his wife shoots him in NW Harris Co.: HCSO

A 66-year-old man is dead after his wife shot him in northwest Harris County, deputies say.

The domestic dispute happened in the14100 block of Barons Bridge Drive. Deputies say the couple was estranged.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, when Ray Court, 66, arrived at the location, his wife, 68-year-old Carolyn Court, pulled out a pistol and words were exchanged. She then shot him.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

The man's wife has been arrested and charged with murder.