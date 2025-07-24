Woman charged for allegedly driving into Houston crowd, injuring 5

The Brief A woman has been charged for allegedly driving into a crowd in a Houston parking lot. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Five people were injured, according to police.



A woman has been charged for allegedly driving into a crowd in the parking lot of a Houston restaurant and injuring five people over the weekend.

Woman charged in crash

What we know:

According to court documents, Canora Lynna Duncan, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

Records don’t indicate that she has been taken into custody.

Crash in restaurant parking lot

The backstory:

According to police, the incident occurred in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 6000 block of Richmond Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The restaurant was closed at the time, and court documents say the people involved had walked over from another establishment.

According to court documents, multiple people were involved in a fight in the parking lot, including some people who were reportedly trying to break it up and a security guard from a nearby bar.

According to police, a vehicle that was not connected to the fight drove through the parking lot at high speeds and ran over people in the crowd.

Five people were injured. Police say the injuries ranged from apparent broken bones to minor cuts and scrapes.

Two women and one man were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.