A woman is arrested and charged in Humble after attempting to sell a car she rented.

According to Humble police, an officer was told by a citizen the car they believed the 2022 Toyota Camry they found for sale online had actually been stolen.

The citizen had already met with the woman seller who was offering to sell the almost brand-new car for half its price, reports say.

(Photo courtesy of Humble Police Department)

The buyer told police they agreed to meet at a later time to complete the transaction. The citizen took a picture of the woman's Texas driver's license and the title of the car.

After a closer look, the buyer believed the license looked off, and after they ran information on it, found nothing matched up.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Photo courtesy of Humble Police Department)

Police say they used the VIN from the fake title and were able to contact the actual owner of the Toyota. The owner told police the car was actually not for sale but was a rental.

Humble police then set up a buy and bust. Once the buyer and seller met back up and agreed on a price of $10,000 for the car, the woman was taken into custody.

She was charged with a 3rd-degree felony auto theft and 2nd-degree felony tampering, officials say.