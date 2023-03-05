Body found inside vehicle in east Houston, police believe person shot night before

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a person's death after their body was found inside a vehicle in east Houston, seemingly the morning after.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but according to Houston PD Watch Command, officers were called around 10 a.m. to the 8400 block of Bucroft near 610.

That's where officials said they found a person dead inside a vehicle, but signs suggest they were shot the night before.

No additional information has been shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

