Woman attacked at Baybrook Mall, victim speaks out

A masked man attacked and robbed a woman at the Baybrook Mall in broad daylight. The attack happened in May, but police are still looking for the robber.

"It was very traumatic, it was," said 29-year-old Evelyn Mendoza. She went on, "I also thought I was going to get kidnapped at one point."

SUGGESTED: Houston ISD teachers who use more than allotted 10 days off could risk getting fired, updated policy states

Mendoza says she works at a store in the mall and went on a bank errand for her employer. She headed back to the mall with the bank bag in hand, parked her car and never expected what happened next.

"Somebody just came from behind and was pulling on the bag, I screamed and yelled for help. He was wearing a mask, that's the first thing I saw, I turned and just saw someone with a mask on," she said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

She says she did her best to fight back, but thought of her three children - and just wanted to get away safe.

"I did get knocked down to the floor - I was wearing clip in extension, and he pulled that off," she said. "You hear about it all the time you just don't think it's going to happen to you."

Police are now asking for the public's help finding the suspect who they say is a Black male who was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants. The suspect was said to have ran to a silver SUV and fled the scene.

"It's just scary out there for women, you just can't trust anybody," said Mendoza.

If you have any information about this attack, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling (713) 222-TIPS.