Woman arrested for driving drunk with her four small kids in car

article

A Harris County woman was taken into custody for driving drunk with her four small children in the vehicle, deputies say.

According to deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office, units responded to the Superior Gas Station located in the 26800 block of Cypresswood Drive in reference to a disturbance on Thursday.

Upon arriving, deputies determined that a female suspect drove to the gas station with her four small children in the vehicle and caused a disturbance with store employees.

The female suspect was identified as Ashley Jones, who displayed multiple signs of intoxication.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

After sobriety tests were administered it was discovered that the 37-year-old was driving while intoxicated. Deputies say Jones also admitted to taking Methadone and Hydrocodone prior to driving.

Further investigation revealed that she had an open warrant for Failure to Stop and Give Information.

Deputies contacted Child Protective Services and the four children were released to a guardian who arrived at the scene.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

Jones was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's charged with Driving While Intoxicated with Child Passenger.

Advertisement

Her bond was set at $1,000.

