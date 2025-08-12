Woman accused of stealing briskets from Harris County H-E-B

article

The Brief The constable's office is searching for a woman accused of stealing briskets from H-E-B. The suspect was identified as Sandi Ramirez. Authorities say she also has an open warrant in Fort Bend County for theft.



Alleged brisket theft

The backstory:

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, deputy constables responded to a report of a theft at an H-E-B in the 28500 block of the Northwest Freeway on July 23.

Management reported that a woman stole two briskets valued at $149.82, the constable’s office says.

Suspect wanted

The constable’s office identified the suspect as Sandi Ramirez, 36. According to the constable’s office, she also has an open warrant for theft out of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

"Sandi Ramirez is currently wanted in both Harris County and Fort Bend County for theft. If you have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement," Constable Mark Herman says.