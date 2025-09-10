Woman accused of breaking her German Shepherd's leg with wooden piece

The Brief Zenaida Omengkar is charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal. She is accused of breaking her German Shepherd dog's leg after hitting the dog with a piece of wood. Omengkar's bond was set to $100.



A Houston woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she was accused of breaking her dog's leg on purpose, according to Harris County authorities.

Constable Mark Hermn stated Zenaida Omengkar has been charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

On Tuesday, deputies were called to the 300 block of North Vista Drive for an animale humane call.

According to court documents, Omengkar allegedly hit her German Shepherd dog with a piece of wood and broke the dog's leg. She then refused to get the dog medical care.

Omengkar was arrested, and her bond set to $100.

Investigators also learned she had an open probation violation warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Navarro County.