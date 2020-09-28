Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 64, in wheelchair fatally struck by car while crossing Westheimer

Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

Houston Police Department (Houston Police Department / FOX 26 Houston)

HOUSTON - Houston police say a woman in a wheelchair was crossing Westheimer Road when she was fatally struck by a car.

The deadly crash occurred in the 8500 block of Westheimer Road around 6:25 a.m. Monday.

Police say the driver was traveling westbound when the 64-year-old woman attempted to cross Westheimer from Dunvale Road.

According to police, the woman was in a crosswalk, but attempted to cross the street - against the red traffic light - when she was struck.

The woman died at the scene.

Police say the 28-year-old man driving the car remained at the scene and did not show any visible signs of intoxication. He was questioned and released.

The investigation  is ongoing.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS