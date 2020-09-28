Woman, 64, in wheelchair fatally struck by car while crossing Westheimer
HOUSTON - Houston police say a woman in a wheelchair was crossing Westheimer Road when she was fatally struck by a car.
The deadly crash occurred in the 8500 block of Westheimer Road around 6:25 a.m. Monday.
Police say the driver was traveling westbound when the 64-year-old woman attempted to cross Westheimer from Dunvale Road.
According to police, the woman was in a crosswalk, but attempted to cross the street - against the red traffic light - when she was struck.
The woman died at the scene.
Police say the 28-year-old man driving the car remained at the scene and did not show any visible signs of intoxication. He was questioned and released.
The investigation is ongoing.