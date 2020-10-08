Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas fired for fatal shooting of Jonathan Price

The police officer charged with murder for shooting and killing a man during an arrest in Hunt County has been fired.

Wolfe City sent out a statement calling Saturday's shooting of Jonathan Price an "egregious violation” of the city's and police department's policies.

The city held a meeting Thursday to discuss the matter, and the public was invited to speak out. There were only a few speakers in this town of about 1,500 people. Each of them were thankful for the city's action in firing the officer.

Officer Shaun Lucas is now fired from the police force following an internal investigation into what the city leaders call his misconduct. It concluded that he committed “egregious violation” of city and police policies.

Hours later, people in the small Hunt County town showed up to the specially called city council meeting to speak.

Lucas is charged with murder and being held in the Collin County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The Texas Rangers say around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Lucas got a call about a fight at the Kwik Chek.

Family members of 31-year-old Jonathan Price say Price was there trying to break up a fight between a man and a woman at the pump.

The arrest warrant affidavit says when Lucas arrived, Price tried to shake his hand and apologized for broken glass. Lucas thought Price might be intoxicated.

When Lucas tried to detain Price, Price “resisted in a non-threatening” way and walked away.

Lucas used his taser. And while Price was being tased, he walked toward Lucas and appeared to reach out and grab the taser.

Lucas fired four shots, killing Price.

Lucas’ attorney calls Price aggressive, stating he “refused repeated instructions and physically resisted.”

An attorney representing the Price family spoke to council Thursday.

“The family would also like to express their urgent need to see the body camera video,” said Blerim Elmazi, an attorney for Price’s family.

Elmazi says the Price family believes that recording of Price and Lucas’ exchange Saturday night is the best witness to exactly what happened.

“We’re going to continue to pressure officials to release the body cam footage and make sure this family is taken care of and that this is a transparent process going forward,” he said.

The city attorney responded late Thursday night that it will be up to the Texas Rangers to release the body cam video.

Price’s funeral is Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Wolfe City High School football field.

