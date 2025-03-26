Yale Street crash: Witnesses, driver involved in major crash speak out

The Brief A major crash left four children and one woman, their mother, injured in Independence Heights on Yale Street. The father, who was driving a Ford Expedition, left his wife and children at the scene after crashing into a Chevy Avalanche. Police say the driver in the Ford Expedition was driving, possibly near 100 mph, before the collision.



Houston police are investigating a major crash on Tuesday that took place at 5051 Yale in Independence Heights.

Ford Expedition collides into Chevy Avalanche

What we know:

According to HPD, a Ford Expedition was traveling southbound on Yale, possibly going 100 miles an hour.

Police say the Ford hit a Chevy Avalanche that was trying to make an illegal right turn from the left-hand lane and hit the Ford Expedition, sending that Ford Expedition into a nearby ditch.

"It flipped. He hit me, he flipped over the guard rail, everything, he went down in that ditch. When I got down there, the front end was bashed in, the windows was knocked out," said John McCoy. "I looked out my mirror before I was going to turn and I ain't see nothing, and then, bam."

Police say driver of Ford Expedition left wife and kids in car after the wreck

Inside the Ford Expedition was a father wife and four kids. The four kids were injured, as well as the wife. The father actually took off, according to one witness that we spoke to, whose name is Sylvester Hughes III.

"He flagged down another car and ran away. The car was blue," Hughes said.

Houston police say the oldest, who is 8-years-old, was ejected from the vehicle and the others were toddlers.

"I crawled down there, I slipped up under the car going down in the ditch, got down there in the bayou. I got them out one by one. The wife was harder to get out, because she was a bigger girl. But I told a few of them guys, help me man, help me," said McCoy. "They made it. They survived. When I got him out, he was a little bigger boy. He was a problem. They had to go CPR on him."

According to a witness, Herman Loston, he said one of the children was a small infant.

Loston adds he was at the Yale Food Mart just hanging out enjoying the evening when he saw the Ford Expedition flying by on Yale, heard the crash, and he decided to help take a listen.

"I got one of the kids, my other homeboy got one of the kids, and a couple other people, got the other babies, and it was a guy and a young lady was in there. She got out last, but one of the babies was hurt real bad, and had a lump on its head, and had a gash on its neck. Another baby, he was upright, because she started crying, and the paramedics were like the baby was alright, and the other one wasn't saying too much of nothing," Loston said.

Police are still investigating.

What we don't know:

Police say they are looking for the father and the vehicle he fled the scene in.