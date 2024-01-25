Wisconsin dad falls on icy driveway, daughter offers adorable advice: Video

A daughter offered her father some sound advice after he slipped on their icy driveway in Madison, Wisconsin.

Home security video, which was shared by Kyle Griffin on Jan. 23, shows him walking down the driveway when his feet slipped out from under him and he fell on his back. Then, his daughter – who is off camera – says "Dada, you have to take little steps."

"Clear driveways are great, until it rains on the concrete that hasn’t been above 33F since Dec. 30," Griffin wrote in the caption of the video.

The Madison area saw a mix of freezing rain, snow and ice, causing some slick travel — and slick walkways.