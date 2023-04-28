Célébrez en Rosé, the pink-themed attire affair, has grown in popularity with women of color and has taken ‘intentional steps’ to ensure the team curating the experience is reflective of the guests they host. In a space that is ‘overwhelmingly dominated by males’, Célébrez en Rosé has ‘intentionally’ provided women of color opportunities to showcase their talent and hard work on a national stage.

The team behind Célébrez en Rosé, a multicultural wine and music festival, is organized and led by a diverse group of women, mainly of color, from across the U.S. sharing their talents to bring a ‘unique and luxurious experience’ to guests in Houston, Atlanta, and the DMV area.

Celebrez en Rose wine and music festival at Houston Botanic Garden

The festival has also announced this year’s exclusive wine partnerships featuring selections from Black women-owned wine companies for its three-city tour.

"From serial entrepreneurs Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John to award-winning CEO Chrishon Lampley and renowned Chef Shanita Castle, the room is full of diverse women who represent their thriving businesses, all coming together to make the event a must-attend affair for women," said Célébrez en Rosé Founder Cleveland Spears, III. "The women behind this festival are the backbone of what continues to make Célébrez en Rosé a successful wine and music festival garnering over 25,000 attendees from across the country."

OXON HILL, MD - JUNE 11: A view of attendees during Célébrez En Rosé - Washington, D.C. at The Plateau at National Harbor on June 11, 2022 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

The organization of Célébrez en Rosé, from marketing and public relations, event production, and the food experience, is cultivated by a diverse group of women.

Marketing and public relations experts Elle Schmidt Tully, Malana Joseph Mitchell, and Lauren Usher led the marketing and public relations efforts on behalf of the wine and music festival. Mitchell, Usher, and Tully are employed by the Spears Group, an award-winning ad agency headquartered in New Orleans and led by CEO Cleveland Spears, III, organizer and executive producer of Célébrez en Rosé.

THINGS TO DO IN HOUSTON

Christina Thomas leads entertainment and artist relations across all events.

Thomas has been a prominent figure in the entertainment, and events industry for over 20 years, spending over 15 years with iHeart Media.

Iris Chang serves as the ticketing, front gate and accessibility manager for Célébrez en Rosé.

Chang has traveled extensively across the country leading event ticketing, front gate and credentials for large-scale events and activations.

The Jae Impact CEO Tina Dixon Williams leads the festivals’ food and beverage program.

Williams is a New Orleans-based event organizer and menu curator responsible for marquee events, including the National Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane’s.

Additionally, attendees at the picnic-style festival will enjoy wine selections from three prestige Black-owned brands, La Fête Wine Company, McBride Sisters Wine Company, and Love Cork Screw, as well as food catered by Castle’s Catering, led by Chef Shanita Castle, the largest Black female-owned catering company in the U.S.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Célébrez en Rosé will occur in three U.S. cities this spring, kicking off in Houston, followed by Atlanta on May 7, and culminating with the DMV during Memorial Day Weekend on May 28.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit celebrezenrose.com.



