The world's largest wine and music festival will be coming back to Houston, bringing together an all-star entertainment lineup.

Celebrez en Rosé wine and music festival's second annual event will be held Saturday, April 29 at the Houston Botanic Garden.

According to a press release, this year's festival will feature nationally-renowned headliners, including R&B superstar Jacquees, the iconic brass band The Soul Rebels, acclaimed hip-hop artist Big Freedia, and legendary female rapper, MC Lyte.

Local artists like DJ Mr. Rogers, DJ Young Streetz, and Marium Echo will also be given a chance to perform for their hometown audience.

This comes after the first festival in 2022 brought in more than 3,000 attendees. This year's attendees will get to "celebrate in pink," which is what Celebrez en Rose translates to in French, by enjoying a full day of music, wines, and tasty local bites.

Houston will be one of three cities in the U.S. this Spring, but the celebrations will kick off on Saturday, April 29, followed by Atlanta on Sunday, May 7, and the final event will be in Columbia, Maryland on Sunday, May 28.

To learn more and get tickets, click here.