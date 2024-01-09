Williamson County shooting: Former judge, wife shot, killed by son, officials say

A former Williamson County judge and his wife are dead after a shooting late Monday night at their home.

45-year-old Seth Bryan Carnes has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder in the shooting deaths of his parents, 74-year-old Alfred "Burt" Carnes and 74-year-old Susan H. Carnes. He is currently being held without bond.

Around 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 8, a woman called 911 and said her father had shot her grandfather, according to an arrest affidavit. Deputies responded to the home in the 300 block of County Road 317, just outside the Georgetown city limits.

45-year-old Seth Carnes (Williamson County Jail)

When deputies arrived, they encountered Seth Carnes leaving the home and detained him. He allegedly told deputies he had just shot and killed his mother and father.

Deputies entered the home and found Alfred Carnes on the living room floor, a black shotgun and a spent shell casing in the kitchen area, and Susan Carnes in an upstairs bedroom in the converted garage.

Alfred Carnes had injuries to his left elbow, inner forearm and left side of his rib cage. Susan had bandages on and near the left shoulder and left collarbone area applied by EMS, says the affidavit. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives spoke with Seth Carnes, who told them he didn't really know what happened, but he knew he had shot his mother and father with a shotgun he kept near his nightstand, said the affidavit.

Carnes told detectives he believed his mother was trying to put a sleeping pill in his mouth and he didn't want to take it, says the affidavit. He also said there was no other reason he shot his mother.

When asked why he shot his father, he said "I've just been looking for something and figured I would finish the job," said the affidavit.

Commander John Foster of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division said in a statement:

"This deeply distressing incident has sent shockwaves through our community, particularly considering Alfred "Burt" Carnes' esteemed position as a retired District Judge. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family affected by this heartbreaking event."

The criminal prosecution has been referred to the District Attorney's Office.