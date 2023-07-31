Will Kunkel joins FOX 26 as Sports Director

article

Will Kunkel has joined FOX 26 as Sports Director, announced station Vice President and News Director, Susan Schiller. Effective September 2023, he will lead all of the station’s sports coverage and serve as sports anchor for the evening newscasts alongside Anthony Antoine, Caroline Collins, and Rashi Vats.

In making the announcement, Schiller stated, "FOX 26 has a legacy of providing Houstonians with the very best sports coverage, from high school athletics through the pros. Will is prepared to use his unique abilities to build upon that strength and provide our viewers with the in-depth coverage they demand, both on-air and across our digital platforms."

Most recently, Kunkel served as Sports Director for WJZY in Charlotte, NC, where he hosted various sports programs. Prior to that, he was Lead Sports Anchor for KWCH in Wichita, KS. Previously, Kunkel served as Sports Director for WNWO in Toledo, OH. Before that, he was a Sports Anchor and Reporter for KVRR in Fargo, ND. Kunkel began his career in broadcast journalism as a Production Assistant at ESPN. In addition, he currently hosts a podcast, "A Relatable Journey," which features conversations with professional athletes about their life journey, struggles, and relationship with God.

A graduate of Northwestern University, Kunkel holds a Masters of Science degree in Journalism and Broadcasting. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from St. Lawrence University.

Kunkel added, "I am thrilled to join FOX 26, a powerhouse station in one of the most passionate sports towns in America. I intend to deliver that same level of passion to the fans by working with my talented team to provide innovative, entertaining, and informative coverage while continuing to be the leader in breaking sports news."

