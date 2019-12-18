Whooping cough outbreak forces school to start holiday break early

St. Theresa Catholic School started their holiday break early after confirming five cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough. The school says there are two more cases of whooping cough at their early childhood center.

In a letter to parents, the school says all the cases were found in students who have been vaccinated. The infected include both students and teachers.

The Houston Health Department has urged families to monitor the health of their children and be aware of symptoms related to whooping cough. These symptoms include a persistent cough for 14 days or more or vomiting with or without a fever.

Here's a full breakdown of the symptoms associated with whooping cough.

The Houston Health Department also recommends anyone over 11 years old get another TDAP vaccination booster, especially adults.

According to the Houston Health Department reports, the last school outbreak was during the 2015/2016 school. There were three cases confirmed with no serious adverse outcomes and the school didn't close.