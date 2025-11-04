Whooping cough cases soar in Texas, quadrupling last year's count

article

The Brief Texas is seeing a major spike in pertussis (whooping cough) cases this year, with over 3,500 infections recorded through October, quadrupling last year's total. The highly contagious bacterial infection poses the greatest risk to infants, with about one-third of babies under the age of one who contract it will require hospitalization. State health officials are urging vaccination for children and recommending that pregnant women receive a booster dose to protect newborns.



Texas is experiencing a significant surge in pertussis, or whooping cough, cases this year, with reported infections quadrupling the number seen during the same period last year, the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) announced Monday.

Whooping Cough in Texas

What we know:

Provisional data shows the state has recorded more than 3,500 whooping cough cases through October 2025. This marks the second year in a row that Texas has seen a high, year-over-year increase in the highly contagious bacterial infection, prompting DSHS to issue a health alert.

Whooping cough, caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis, starts with symptoms similar to a common cold, but progresses to severe coughing fits that can last for weeks or even months. Infants under the age of one are at the greatest risk for serious, potentially deadly complications, with about a third of babies under 12 months who contract the illness requiring hospitalization.

Approximately 85 percent of the cases this year have occurred in children, according to preliminary data.

What you can do:

Health officials stressed that immunization is the best defense against the illness. DSHS urged parents to ensure their children are up-to-date on pertussis vaccinations. Additionally, pregnant women are advised to receive a booster dose during each pregnancy to pass protection to their newborns.

Individuals suspected of having pertussis are instructed to isolate immediately and call their healthcare provider before seeking care. They should stay home from work, school, and public outings until they have completed five days of antibiotic therapy.

The increase follows a period of lower-than-usual pertussis activity during and immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, Texas reported 340 cases; that figure rose sharply to 1,907 in 2024.