Who killed Matthew Archield? Man shot during robbery at Harris Co. store

Family and investigators are asking for the public’s help to find those responsible for the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old man during an apparent robbery at a north Harris County store.

Around 7 p.m. on March 19, deputies responded to the clothing and shoe store in the 12700 block of the North Freeway. Matthew Archield had been shot multiple times, including a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition, and he passed away on March 23.

Family members say Archield was working in his brother’s store. According to investigators, the suspects came in, attempted to rob the employees, and the suspects shot Archield.

Archield’s family spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, along with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"I never thought in a million years that I would have to bury my son over someone killing him over material things," his mother Angela Archield said.

She calls her son "my brother’s keeper" and "a protector."

"Everyone knew him, he'd never met a stranger. He was always kind to people and would give you the shirt off his back and the shoes off his feet," his mother said.

The sheriff’s office released photos of three suspects in the case.

Investigators are looking for these three suspects for the March 19, 2022 murder of Matthew Archield, a Houston-area fashion store owner.

"We're asking for the public's help because we know somebody out there knows something. Their faces are covered with masks, but we believe there's enough there that somebody that knows these people can identify them, and we're asking for your help," said Deputy Ferrell with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.