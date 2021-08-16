Who killed Edgardo Gutierrez? Man shot in SW Houston parking lot

article

Authorities need the public’s help to identify the suspects responsible for the deadly shooting of a man in southwest Houston.

According to Crime Stoppers, Edgardo Gutierrez was shot and killed in the 7000 block of Fonvilla Street around 1 a.m. on July 25, 2020.

Crime Stoppers says Gutierrez was walking in the parking lot when unknown suspects approached him and fired multiple gunshots.

Gutierrez was wounded in the shooting. He died from his injuries.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

