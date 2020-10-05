White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said in a statement. “No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes off her face covering before speaking with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on Oct. 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday,” McEnany added, saying that “as an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time.”

“With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely,” the statement concluded.

Trump confirmed his diagnosis Friday and thanked everyone for their "tremendous support" in a video posted to Twitter. The president was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment and was hoping to be released from the hospital as early as Monday.

“This is an important day as the president continues to improve and is ready to get back to a normal work schedule,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told FOX News on Monday.

Meadows said the determination on whether Trump would leave the hospital won’t be made until later in the day after the president is evaluated by his medical team.

On Sunday, the still-infectious president surprised supporters who had gathered outside the hospital, riding by in a black SUV with the windows rolled up. Secret Service agents inside the vehicle could be seen in masks and other protective gear.

His doctors revealed on Sunday that Trump's blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.