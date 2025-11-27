The Brief Many major grocery and pharmacy chains, including Albertsons, Kroger, and CVS, will be open on Thanksgiving Day. The majority of open stores will have modified hours and will close early, generally between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Aldi, Target, Walmart, and Costco are among the major retailers that will be closed for the holiday.



Don’t let that one ingredient you forgot to buy ruin your Thanksgiving dinner. Here are some of the grocery stores that will be open in Houston on Thanksgiving Day.

Stores open on Thanksgiving

Central Market

All Central Market stores in Texas will be open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

CVS

Most CVS locations will be open during normal hours for Thanksgiving. Customers are encouraged to double-check with their local store, as some will have altered holiday hours.

Fiesta Mart

All Fiesta Mart locations are expected to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. It’s one of the few grocery stores open later in the day.

H-E-B

H-E-B stores will be open from 6 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day with curbside delivery available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and home delivery available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. H-E-B’s pharmacies will be closed on Thursday.

Joe V’s Smart Shop

All Smart Shop locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kroger

All Kroger stores are scheduled to be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. The pharmacies will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Whole Foods

The company said many of its stores will be open but with modified hours on Thanksgiving. Some Texas locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Houston restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Several restaurants in the Houston-area will be open during Thanksgiving, offering customers their own version of a Thanksgiving dinner.

This includes Hotel ZaZa, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, The Capital Grille, Cracker Barrel and more.

See the full list.

More Texas stores open on Thanksgiving

Albertsons

A majority of Albertsons Companies’ banner stores, including Safeway and Tom Thumb, will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Market Street will be closed. Call ahead or check online for the location near you.

Tom Thumb

Tom Thumb, which is an Albertsons Companies banner store, will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

WinCo Foods

WinCo said its stores will open at 6 a.m. and will close by 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The company recommends that people arrive before 2 p.m. because entry may be limited after that time as the stores prepare to close.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

The following grocery stores in Texas will be closed on Thursday.

Aldi

Costco

Market Street

Sams

Target

Trader Joe's

Walgreens

Walmart